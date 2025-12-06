Roadside Weirdness: The Story Behind Upstate NY’s Elephant Rock

If you take a road trip through Upstate New York, you never know what you'll see.  Especially up in the Adirondacks, where, at any time, you might spot a black bear, bald eagle, or perhaps even a moose. But no one who lives or travels in the Adirondacks would ever claim that they've seen an elephant unless you're traveling on NYS Route 8 near Brant Lake.

The "Elephant Rock" images were posted on the Adirondack Aerial & Ground Imagery Showcase Page, and I found them pretty interesting. So I did a little digging, and here's what I learned.

Elephant Rock, ADKS New York Photo: Adirondack Aerial & Ground Imagery Showcase Page
Origin of Elephant Rock

Elephant Rock is a natural rock formation that resembles an elephant. According to local folklore, "sometime around 1980, Hague-ite Michael Coffin playfully painted eyes, tusks, and a trunk on a large rock beside Route 8. The result was a cartoon elephant head that has been a friendly landmark ever since."

Photo: Adirondack Aerial & Ground Imagery Showcase Page
Where is it located?

The photographer shared exact coordinates for anyone who wants to check it out, it's roughly an hour and a half north of Albany. He explained that he was driving up NYS Route 8 on Graphite Mountain from Ticonderoga toward Brant Lake when he decided to stop and capture the roadside oddity again, since it was right along his route.

Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Adirondack Aerial & Ground Imagery Showcase Page
