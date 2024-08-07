RFK Jr Makes Wild Confession about Dead Bear in Upstate New York

RFK Jr's Bizarre Confession

In a bizarre confession to Rosanne Barr on X (formerly Twitter), independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims that he witnessed a woman hit and kill a bear in Upstate New York, but that was only the beginning of the wild tale.

Later in the conversation, he told Barr that he planned on skinning the bear and eating the meat but ultimately didn't.

But what he did next could have some legal ramifications, and at the very least, it comes across as shady and suspicious.

Candidate RFK Jr. Holds Cesar Chavez Day Event As He Pushes Latino Outreach In His Presidential Bid

What Did RFK Jr Say?

According to the conversation posted recently to X, Kennedy told Barr that ten years ago, he was driving to Upstate New York to do some falconing when he witnessed a woman in a van hit and kill a bear in Goshen, New York, located about 110 miles south of Albany.

Photo by Joshua Reddekopp on Unsplash

Kennedy claims that he pulled over and, realizing that the bear was dead, offered to take it off the woman's hands. So, he put the bear in the back of his vehicle and planned to take it back to his house so that he could skin it and eat it.

But that's not what happened.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Visits "The Faulkner Focus"

He Put the Dead Bear Next to a Bike in Central Park

According to the conversation with Barr, Kennedy claims he was too busy with outside commitments and never skinned or ate the bear and that the dead animal never made it to his house.

At the urging of others, Kennedy admitted that he placed the dead bear in New York City's Central Park, next to a bike he had in his car to make it look like someone on a bike had struck the bear and killed it. Then he left the scene.

RFK Jr. makes a shocking confession to Rosanne Barr on X (Twitter) ahead of a New Yorker article regarding a bear killed in Upstate New York.

The dead bear made news when a woman discovered it the next day, though Kennedy was never tied to the incident.

Kennedy told Barr it was a significant news story for a day or so, and he even admitted that he was worried that forensic experts would bring the bike to Albany for fingerprinting and that his imprints were all over it.

He admitted that he felt fortunate that in a day, "the story died."

Why Did Kennedy Make this Strange Confession?

Kennedy says he told the story to get ahead of an upcoming story in the New Yorker, which he believes includes details linking him to the incident ten years ago.

On Sunday night, a campaign official told ABC News that the Kennedy campaign is not worried about any legal ramifications stemming from Kennedy's bear incident.

