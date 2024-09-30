A Capital Region city on the comeback and one of the state's best college towns have been named the best places to live in the nation.

One of my favorite aspects of living in the Capital Region is it is not centered around one but three interesting cities. Albany, Schenectady, and Troy each have a vibe, great restaurants, arts, culture, and more, all unique to each city. All 3 have had their challenges over the years but have always been beloved by locals and revitalization efforts have led to one of the tri-cities being recognized as one of the best places to live in the nation!

Money Magazine Names 50 Best Places To Live In US For 2024

Every year the experts at Money magazine research locales across the nation and "...celebrates cities and towns where a thriving economy meets affordability, diversity and an exceptional quality of life." Three New York cities actually made the list this year!

Buffalo, NY/Canva Buffalo, NY/Canva loading...

Buffalo made Money's top 50 because of its "... impressive urban renewal plan and an influx of newcomers..." along with Oneonta for its affordable housing and reputation as a great college town. One of our local tri-cities making this list is most notable for Capital Region residents.

Canva Canva loading...

Troy, New York Named Top Place To Live In Nation

Yes, Troy has seen its challenges over the years and Money recognizes what they call "ups and downs." But there is a reason Money named Troy one of their 50 best places to live in the US: the magazine also touts Troy's "...Victorian-era splendor, recent economic revitalization and affordable housing...(that) make it one of the coolest suburbs to call home."

A prime riverfront location, an active arts scene, great bars and restaurants, and an old-world New York City architecture vibe make Troy a great nightlife destination and a great place to call home. According to 2021 census data from Data USA, Troy's population grew from 49,252 to 50,717, opposite the trend seen in many Upstate New York locales!

See The 5 New York Cities Named Best Places To Live In The Northeast The experts a Livbility are all about recognizing great communities to call home! When it comes to the Northeast they say the region overall "boasts a shockingly impressive diversity in food, culture, and landscape." It is simply a great area of the country to call home, and Livability has ranked the top 25 places to live in the Northeast . The list includes the 5 New York cities below, along with where they rank in the region. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff