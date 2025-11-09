The second you enter the workforce, the first thing you think of is counting down the days to your retirement. When the day finally comes, you want to ensure you've set yourself up for the best possible life.

The place you retire is usually the major focus of retirement planning, and the Capital Region is home to a few cities that are a perfect fit.

Capital Region Retirement

Recently, the U.S. News and World Report released a study on the best places to retire in New York State. The Capital Region had a few names on the list that would be perfect spots to spend the remainder of your life in.

On the list of 26, Albany was the lowest ranked at number 14, still higher than New York City and Utica, but not as high as they'd probably like. Schenectady is a few spots higher, sitting at number 11, and it's no wonder. Both of these areas have everything you could want from a retirement, but one area here stands above the rest...

The Best Place to Retire in the Capital Region

According to this report, the best place to retire in the Capital Region is Glens Falls. It comes in at Number Four overall, just behind Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, and Greece.

A photo of a lake in Glens Falls NY Credit: Canva loading...

Glens Falls made its mark on the list for one simple reason: Cost of Living. It's $155,000 cheaper on average to buy a home in Glens Falls compared to the rest of America. The scenery and lifestyle are also massive draws, encouraging an active and calm life at the same time.

