Retail Chain Sets Going Out of Business Sale At All Remaining Capital Region Stores

A national discount retailer has announced going-out-of-business sales at all its remaining Capital Region locations.

There is no sugarcoating it: 2024 has been a brutal year for national retail chains. There have been numerous closures and bankruptcies affecting many nationwide chains, which have all filtered down to many closures here in the Capital Region

CVS, Red Lobster, LL Flooring, TGI Fridays and many others have closed Albany area locations over the past 12 months.

Big Lots Announces Going Out Of Business Sales At All Locations

When Big Lots announced store closings earlier this year, the initial plan was to only shut down select stores including 2 in the Capital Region (Queensbury and Troy) as a part of bankruptcy.

According to PRN Newswire that plan has now changed with the retailer announcing Thursday that they plan to kick off going-out-of-business sales at all of their locations nationwide. These sales will affect the following remaining locations in the Capital Region:

Amsterdam

Clifton Park

Granville

Greenwich

Palatine Bridge

PRN Newswire says the initial bankruptcy plan fell through after a plan to sell the chain fell through. Big Lots officials are hopeful a last-minute sale can still be executed, but going out of business sales will commence to protect the company's assets.

No target date for closing stores has been set and Big Lots will continue to serve customers online and in-store until further plans are announced.