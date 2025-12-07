Big News For Hudson Valley Foodies!

A Hudson, NY hotspot was just nominated by USA Today’s 10 Best as one of the Best New Restaurants of the Year, and it’s going up against some of the most buzzed-about openings in the entire country.

With more than 700,000 restaurants across the U.S. and thousands of new spots opening every year, getting recognized on a national list like this is no small thing. USA Today asked a panel of culinary and travel experts to hand-pick only 20 new restaurants from across America, and a terrific spot about 45 minutes south of Albany made the list.

Photo: Via Cassia Instagram Photo: Via Cassia Instagram loading...

Read More: Capital Region Rallies after Heartbreaking Loss of Beloved Coach

Meet Via Cassia: Hudson’s New Italian Standout

The nominee is Via Cassia, a warm, rustic, pasta-forward restaurant run by husband-and-wife team Gaetano and Meigan Arnone. Their impeccably reviewed restaurant has 15 tables with 38 seats in the dining room.

Additionally, the bar has 12 seats, and the terrace has an additional 12, so while it's not necessarily hard to get a reservation at Via Cassia, it is recommended, especially for dinner.

Chef Gaetano, formerly the chef de cuisine at Babbo in NYC, brings profound Northern Italian expertise to the menu featuring:

House-made pastas

Antipasti, cheeses, and cured meats

An extensive Italian wine list

A modern-farmhouse vibe that feels straight out of Tuscany

The hospitality is just as impressive: cozy and very welcoming.

Photo: Via Cassia Instagram Photo: Via Cassia Instagram loading...

How to Vote

Want to help a local restaurant bring home the national title? You can vote for Via Cassia once per day until Monday, December 22nd, at noon ET.

Winners will be revealed on Friday, January 2, at noon.