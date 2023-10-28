Report: Gunman’s Concerning Behavior Traced Back to Upstate NY
The alleged gunman's erratic behavior is traced back to Upstate NY
It's been a stressful week, and we're all feeling the effect. Innocent lives were taken, multiple communities ravaged, and a crazed gunman is still on the loose.
On Wednesday, the country watched in horror as a crazed gunman shot and killed 18 people, wounding dozens more, during the horrific shooting spree in Maine.
While there's still much to learn about how and why this happened, reports say Card's recent erratic behavior can be traced back to some time he spent over the summer in Upstate NY recently.
Camp Smith Training Center in Upstate NY
None of us can possibly wrap our heads around what took place this week, but reports state there were concerning "warning signs" as recently as this past summer, while the accused gunman, 40-year-old Robert Card from Bowdoin, ME, was with his Army Reserve Unit to Camp Smith Training Center in upstate New York to support summer training for West Point cadets.
Acting "erratically" over the summer in Upstate NY
According to a report from News 12 Brooklyn, the man suspected of killing at least 18 people in Maine this week, "had been taken by police for an evaluation after military officials became concerned he was acting erratically at a New York facility in mid-July."
ABC News reports that Card was "behaving erratically" while deployed over the summer with his Army Reserve Unit to Camp Smith Training Center in upstate New York.
Camp Smith, a military installation of the New York Army National Guard in Cortlandt Manor near Peekskill, NY, about 2 hours south of Albany. It consists of 1,560 acres.
As of this morning, the search for Card continues. Our thoughts continue to be with the law enforcement out there searching, as well as those communities in Maine forever changed by this horrific tragedy. Let's hope they find this man soon, and justice is swiftly served.
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK! Abandoned Orange County Chopper HQs in Newburgh-TLC's 'American Chopper'
Gallery Credit: © 2020 CBRE, Inc., https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDpnZClZfkA, chrissy cavotta-Townsquare Media
Hiker Locates Plane Crash in Catskills from 1983
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany