Rensselaer County Police Hope Grainy Pic Lands them a Wanted Man

Robbing Cars in the Middle of the Night

Police in North Greenbush acknowledged that the photo of the man they're looking for is a bit grainy, but they're still hoping someone might recognize him. Do you?

If so, you may be able to help police get the man they say has tried robbing several neighborhood cars in the middle of the night.

"We're asking for anyone who has cameras in the neighborhood to review them and see if we can get a better image of him. We think it would be a huge help in getting him identified." -North Greenbush Police, Facebook

Grainy Photo

An opportunistic thief in North Greenbush has been working late at night, searching the streets for unlocked cars to steal from. Police in North Greenbush have asked people in the area of Crell Ave. to review their home cameras for a better image or perhaps even a video of the alleged perp.

Crell Avenue is where a man has been searching for cars to rob, according to police in North Greenbush.

"Ok, we know it isn't the highest resolution image and he's covering his face but we had to start somewhere. That's where you, the community, come in. This character was seen going through unlocked cars at about 3:00 AM this morning on Crell Ave. It is believed he had been doing it on several of the side streets in that area." North Greenbush Police, Facebook

If you have any information, call Detective Walsh with the North Greenbush Police at 518-283-5323.

Do You Recognize Him?

Although it's a bit of a long shot, if you recognize this man, the police want to hear from you. If you have any information, call Detective Walsh at 518-283-5323.

