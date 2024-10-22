Remains Found in Upstate New York Woods Could Solve Cold Case

Human Remains Found in Troy, NY

Police in Upstate New York say they found human remains after they responded to a report that someone had discovered bones while out on a walk. This is an ongoing investigation; if we get any further information, we'll pass it along.

Troy PD announced on Monday that they are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found Sunday evening in a wooded area near the Burden Pond/Burden Falls in South Troy.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, reports suggest that police contacted a Capital Region family, telling them the finding could be linked to a 17-year-old cold case.

Area in Troy where human remains were discovered on Sunday night. Photo: Google Maps Area in Troy where human remains were discovered on Sunday night. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Could it be the Remains of Jaliek Rainwalker?

Police have been careful about saying who the remains may belong to. Still, there has been speculation that it could be the remains of Jaliek Rainwalker, the 12-year-old boy from Greenwich, New York, located in Washington County, who went missing back in November of 2007.

According to a report by the Times Union, Barbara Reeley, Jaliek's adoptive grandmother, said a Troy police official called her Monday morning to say human remains were found.

did they find Jaliek Rainwalker's body in Upstate New York, Jaliek Rainwalker Troy New York, Troy Police find human remains in Upstate New York Cold Case, 518-news, 518news Jaliek Rainwalker went missing 17 years ago in Greenwich, NY, and this has been a Capital Region cold case ever since. Photo: Facebook loading...

The TU report states that police had not made any determination about who the remains belonged to; however, they were discovered in an area previously searched by police in their ongoing efforts to bring closure to Rainwalker's disappearance.

Troy police found human remains in a wooded area near Burden Pond in Troy on Sunday. Photo: Google Maps Troy police found human remains in a wooded area near Burden Pond in Troy on Sunday. Photo: Google Maps loading...

No Known Danger to the Capital Region

Despite the unsettling find, Troy Police stated that there is no known danger to the community and that a police presence will remain at the scene while the work continues.

We'll have more on this story as it unfolds.

In the meantime, if you have any information about the discovery, you’re urged to call TPD Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at troypd.org

Around 50 Children Disappeared From New York State In 2024

Albany Is NY's Most Undesirable City? 10 Reason Why It's Ridiculous! Albany gets a lot of underserved flack sometimes. And we know it's not perfect, but nothing is. Here are 10 beautiful reasons why our state capital deserves more love and not the title of New York's Worst/Most Undesirable City recently given by Money Inc. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff