Pilots See Something Unusual Flying Over New York

A recent report submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) is raising eyebrows, not only because of who saw it, but also because of what they saw.

According to a claim made in early December, two highly experienced military pilots flying a private jet at 43,000 feet observed three unidentified aircraft while westbound near Jamestown, New York, with the objects appearing airborne over Southern Ontario, Canada.

"This was a very strange event involving three aircraft with incredible performance observed from long and indeterminate range by two highly experienced pilots." Report from NUFORC

What Did They Report Seeing?

According to the NUFORC report, the pilots described the objects as bright white lights moving together in coordinated formations, shifting from tight line patterns to random spacing for about 20 minutes.

What stood out most was how the lights behaved. The pilots said that each object would individually dim until nearly disappearing, then suddenly flare back to an extremely high intensity.

Despite flying at roughly 450 knots groundspeed, the pilots said they never appeared to close the distance with the strange objects, and they speculated that the objects were either very far away, extremely fast, very high, or some combination of all three.

Crew Contacted Air Traffic Controller

The crew even contacted air traffic control at Cleveland Center, who acknowledged the sighting and passed the information along to the next controller, who later asked the pilots for more details.

The report stops short of claiming extraterrestrial activity. Still, the pilots were quick to point out that what they witnessed was an extraordinary event involving objects with incredible performance, observed under clear conditions by trained professionals.

What Was It?

For now, it’s another intriguing entry in Upstate New York’s growing collection of unexplained sky sightings, and one that’s hard to dismiss given who was watching.

