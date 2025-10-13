Rare White Deer in Upstate New York Leave Locals in Awe

A local woman recently captured photos of what appeared to be a family of striking white deer wandering through an Upstate New York forest.

The images were taken and published to social media by a woman named Nikki Styers, who chose not to reveal the exact location —a decision praised by many who worry about the safety of these rare animals.

The deer appear to be leucistic white-tailed deer, not albino. Leucism causes a loss of pigmentation in the fur but not the eyes, which remain brown. These unique animals are often mistaken for albinos but are genetically distinct.

Are They Protected in New York State?

While New York State doesn’t have a law protecting all white or leucistic deer, there is one well-known exception: the Seneca white deer of Seneca County.

This rare herd lives on the grounds of the former Seneca Army Depot, where a rule established in 1951 protected them from hunting. The isolation of the depot allowed the leucistic gene to flourish, creating one of the world’s largest known populations of white deer.

Outside of that area, white deer are not explicitly protected and can be legally hunted, which makes sightings like this even more special.

"Hope They are Safe."

Social media users reacted with amazement and appreciation :

“Absolutely beautiful.” – Lisa Shelton

“Not often you see more than one together. They’re beautiful—hope they stay safe.” – Kate Robertson.

“Glad the location isn’t provided so they aren’t a target.” – Monica Tirado

“It’s illegal to hunt them there. Most live at the Seneca Depot, and you can sometimes drive through to see them.” – Kayla Delgado.

“Wow, what a blessing to witness this.” – Jessica McEwan

These rare sightings serve as a reminder of the quiet beauty that still thrives in Upstate New York’s forests and highlight the importance of protecting them.

