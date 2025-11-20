We trust the men and women in our schools to be role models to our children, the future of America. Unfortunately, you'll never find a perfect human being, no matter how much you try.

Regardless, all we ask is that our teachers and administrators present themselves in a manner that allows students to look up to them, and one Upstate New York Principal did not follow that one request.

Larceny in Saratoga Springs

This all starts with Maple Avenue Middle School Principal, Scott Singer. Singer had been a friendly face across the Saratoga Springs area for years, but a two-month investigation said otherwise.

Singer had been operating as the Treasurer for the Saratoga Administrators Association, where he wound up using the union's funds for his own personal gain. He was charged with Petit Larceny and plead guilty to the charges.

What Happens Now?

Singer plead guilty, pushing the charge down to Disorderly Conduct, which comes with a $250 fine. He has paid restitution as well, though the amount he paid back is unknown. As of Thursday, November 13th, Singer has resigned from his position as principal.

The school district has made it clear that the charges were unrelated to the school, its students, or his responsibilities as a principal. That being said, the district has accepted his resignation, and will immediately begin the search for a new interim principal while they begin vetting full-time candidates. While the search begins, Dr. Danielle Bouton-Wales and the school's assistant principals will cover the work left by Singer.

