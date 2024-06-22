Price Drop! Authentic Mexican Restaurant for Sale in Downtown Schenectady
Mexican Radio is back on the market and has significantly cut the asking price. It sits in a corner set of brick buildings on State Street and Broadway in Schenectady. It is nearly twenty-eight thousand square feet and has three floors. It also has a three thousand square foot patio. The original asking price was $2.95 million and it's back on the market for $1.7 million.
The owners overhauled the space to the tune of four million dollars before it opened in 2014. The Schenectady restaurant lasted nine years in downtown Schenectady. Mexican Radio Schenectady was listed for sale in November 2020 for two-point nine-five million dollars and closed its doors permanently in May 2023.
Take a look at this gorgeous authentic Mexican restaurant for sale in downtown Schenectady.
Price Reduced! Mexican Radio in Schenectady For Sale-Take A Look!
Gallery Credit: Loopnet.com
The Capital Regions 5 Best Mexican Restaurants [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff