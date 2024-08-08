Preschooler in New York Traumatized by Blood-Stained Burger King Meal

A mom from western New York says her 4-year-old daughter was traumatized and won't eat any food after a horrifying visit to Burger King, where the little girl (and mom) found actual blood splattered all over the food wrapper and meal.

It's Not Ketchup!

According to the New York Post, Tiffany Floyd was with her 4-year-old daughter around noon Friday at a Burger King in Getzville, NY, just north of Buffalo.

Floyd chronicled her harrowing experience on TikTok, which has since gone viral, having been viewed over 6 million times in just a few days.

“All I heard was, ‘Mom, I don’t want ketchup,’ so I grabbed her bag, thinking they messed up our order again. I looked, and there was just blood all over her hamburger, all over the wrapper. I looked inside the bag; there was blood on her toys, everything,” she says in the TikTok video.

“So I instantly told her to spit out her food. She did have fries and a bit of her hamburger. And then I looked at my meal, and there was blood on mine too," she told the New York Post.

Where Did the Blood Come From?

In the viral TikTok video, Floyd said that she immediately called Burger King, and she claims the manager told her that "somebody did cut his hand," leading to the ghastly discovery.

According to Floyd, the manager apologized and offered her a refund.

Daughter Traumatized, Won't Eat

Shortly after her initial TikTok post blew up, Floyd contacted a local health inspector and made a follow-up video. She claims the health inspector said her daughter would have to get her blood tested monthly for about a year "to see if anything comes up.”

According to Floyd, the incident traumatized her daughter, and she claims that her 4-year-old "has not eaten since this and my anxiety is through the roof and what if my daughter needs professional help from this.”

What's Was Burger King's Reaction?

According to the Daily Mail, Burger King did release a statement following the bloody discovery:

"We were deeply upset and concerned. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away"

The company explained, "We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning. We expect the restaurant to re-open Monday and are fully paying team members for any lost shifts during this temporary shut down."

It's unclear if Floyd plans to sue. She's been discussing a resolution with the higher-ups inside the Burger King corporation.

