Portnoy Hits Up Pizza Jerks in Glens Falls; Here’s the One Bite Verdict

Portnoy's 518 Pizza Pilgrimage Continues

It's no secret that Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy spends a good portion of each summer here in the Capital Region.

An avid racehorse fan, Portnoy isn't shy about his love and passion for the Spa City, which, outside of Nantucket, he says is one of his favorite places in America to visit.

But while El Prez is here living the good life and making large wagers on horse racing, he's committed to staying a man of the people, zipping around the Capital Region doing his One Bite pizza reviews.

The other day, he posted a surprising review of Stumpy's Pizzeria in Ft Edward, and he continued his 518 pizza pilgrimage by posting a review of a popular pizza joint in Glens Falls.

Pizza Jerks in Glens Falls

Dave Portnoy made his way to Pizza Jerks, a locally owned pizza joint with two locations, one in Lake George and one in Glens Falls.

Portnoy opted to review the Glens Falls location.

After eyeing the slice, he said, “That looks good…” before noting a decent amount of flop and a light texture.

While digging into the hearty slice, the Barstool CEO gave props to the crew for repping at his One Bite Pizza Fest not once, but twice—and gearing up for a third round.

In the end, he called it “good quality pizza” and dropped a solid score: 7.4.

See the Review Here

