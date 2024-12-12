Popular Upstate New York Holiday Winter Train Trip Named Best In Nation

Popular Upstate New York Holiday Winter Train Trip Named Best In Nation

Adirondack Railroad via Facebook/Canva

A beloved Upstate New York rail trip has been named one of the best wintertime train rides in the United States.

While we love the convenience of jumping in the car for a road trip or hopping on a flight for a speedy journey to our destination, nothing beats the nostalgic experience of riding the rails. Especially during the holidays and winter months!

Riding the rails is more about the journey than the destination. The sights of the passing landscape and sounds you experience during a train trip just hit differently as you can properly soak them all in, not to mention the quality you get to spend with your travel partners. Simply put, it is easier to make memories.

Adirondack Railroad via Facebook
loading...

Upstate NY Winter Train Ride Named Best In Nation

That is exactly what all the train trips on Time Out's best winter train rides in the USA are all about: the experience of the JOURNEY. And no one does it better than the popular New York train jaunt that made their top 10 list nationwide.

Adirondack Railroad via Facebook/Canva
loading...

Adirondack Railroad Polar Express #3 Best Winter Train Excursion

Ever since its release 20 years ago, The Polar Express has become a favorite holiday movie., In turn, Polar Express-themed holiday train rides have popped up nationwide.

One of the best is right here in Upstate New York, and Adirondack Railroad's Polar Express has been named the #3 best winter train ride by Time Out.

Here is what Time Out had to say about this beloved Utica rail trip:

Recreate the classic Polar Express tale and hop on the Adirondack Railroad, where they’ll serve you hot cocoa and cookies on this two-hour trip. Cruise past the greenery of New York’s north country until you get to the "North Pole." Upon arrival, Santa commandeers the train to meet with every family and grants each child a silver bell—just like in the movie.

From the hot cocoa to the conductors taking on the Tom Hanks character from the Christmas classic, this train ride is an unforgettable experience that will make your kids feel like they are in the movie!

You can learn more about the Adirondack Railroad Polar Express and book your tickets here.

See The Capital Region's 5 Favorite Places To Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

The holiday season is here which means you will soon heading out in the family cruiser to pick out the most important decoration for your home; your Christmas tree! If you are looking for a new Capital Region destination to cut your own, here are the best of the best to go tree hunting with your family this year according to our listeners.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

WOW!! 12 Of the Most Eye-Popping Upstate NY Christmas Stores

If you're looking for some of the best Christmas gift shops in the state, look no further!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

All Aboard! Take a Scenic Train Ride Through the Southern Adirondacks

All aboard! Take a beautiful scenic trip on the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway. This train line was originally built in 1864 by the Adirondack Company. The line was refurbished and begins at the Corinth Station and runs through the Southern Adirondacks region. The standard coach is a historic locomotive that was first built in 1943. Passengers can ride in first class, standard coach, or the open-air seating car that features picnic tables. This train runs on Saturdays and Sundays. Each scenic ride is ninety minutes. There are themed rides too including fall train tours.

Gallery Credit: www.corinthtrain.com, Marc Glucksman, Jacob Galvin, Jennifer Al-Beck, River Rail Photos

 

 

Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM