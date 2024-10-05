Popular Troy Restaurant & Bar Closing Its Doors For Good

A Collar City eatery known for live music will wind down operations this month.

There have had a slew of business closings in the Capital Region of late, especially from national chains like LL Lumber, Red Lobster, and Big Lots. But in this instance it is not all bad news as a Troy restaurant and bar should be reappearing soon in a new location and incarnation.

Twisted Fiddler In Troy Announces It Will Close

Twisted Fiddler, located on 1st Street in Troy, announced on Facebook yesterday it will be closing the location's lease expires at the end of October. The restaurant has already pulled back hours by closing weekdays. The restaurant and bar will remain open on Sundays and through the month, along with Monday, October 14th for Monday Night Football featuring the Jets and Saturday, October 26th for a farewell party.

The Fiddler was formerly known as the brick and mortar location for the Slidin' Dirty Food Truck. Owners said in the post that enterprise will continue and is "going stronger than ever" and they are "...looking to secure another sister restaurant space to serve as a base for our food truck."

So while the Twisted Fiddler will be going away soon, it looks like something with similar inspiration in the area will be coming soon!

