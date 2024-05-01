Top-notch comedy is coming back to the Capital Region. A comedian and actor is returning to Albany this fall to bring his 'Fresh New Flavor' tour.

Dane Cook, the comedy trailblazer and actor, has left his mark on the world of comedy. With his legendary stand-up specials, unmatched stage presence, and side-splitting observational humor, he has a unique delivery. Cook's content has been streamed over a billion times worldwide, solidifying his status as a comedic powerhouse.

Dave Cook has record-breaking comedy specials including classics like "Vicious Circle," "Isolated Incident," "Harmful if Swallowed," "Retaliation," "Tourgasm," and "Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden." But it's not just stand-up that's made him a household name; Cook has also made waves in the acting world with roles in hits like "Mr. Brooks," "My Best Friend’s Girl," "Dan in Real Life," and "Employee of the Month," among others.

But Cook isn't slowing down anytime soon. He recently announced a partnership with Super Channel to produce a documentary on his life titled, "Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story."

When Is Dane Cook Coming To The Capital Region?

Dane Cook returns to the Capital Region with his "Fresh New Flavor" tour on September 20th at the Palace Theater in Albany, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3rd at 10 am.