Popular Capital Region Coffee Chain Opening 3 New Locations

One of the area's best destinations for a cup of coffee and a bagel is getting ready to open three additional locations.

Uncommon Grounds has been a Capital Region favorite for coffee, bagels, and more for years. And the chain continues to grow!

Not too long ago the chain opened its 3rd and 4th locations in Clifton Park and Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, joining Saratoga Springs and University Plaza in Albany. Now the chain is expanding with 3 new coffee shops in the works.

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

According to a Times Union report, Uncommon Grounds currently has renovations underway to open new locations at the old Bruegger's Bagels/Delaware Plaza in Bethlehem, in the Home Depot plaza on Route 4 in North Greenbush, and at the former Recovery Room location on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. No opening dates have been revealed at this time.

For Capital Region coffee AND bagel lovers, this is pretty awesome news as Uncommon Grounds was recently voted the 2nd best coffee shop in the area - and also as one of the best bagel shops! You can scroll through the top shops for coffee and bagels below!

See The Capital Region's 5 Best Coffee Shops [RANKED] It's a must-have staple in any morning routine: a hot cup of joe to kickstart the day. When it comes to a great cup of coffee, there are MANY great options here in the Capital Region for your morning jolt of caffeine. But which local coffee stops are the cream of the crop? The sweetest of the bunch? We opened this one up to a vote with you and our audience on Facebook. Here are the top 5 fan-voted coffee shops in the Capital Region! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff