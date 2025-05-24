While the height of the COVID pandemic was difficult on so many levels and something we are all glad to have in our rearview mirrors, a few life changes that came about during the shutdowns did make life easier and have remained a part of daily routines.

A major one is the convenience and flexibility that working from home or remotely offers. As the shutdowns forced us to rethink the model of 'going to the office,' many employers and employees realized the benefits of working remotely, and the practice has become much more common post-pandemic.

Another one of the great conveniences that became more commonplace is delivery on all levels. While delivery has always been in the food service sector, the pandemic again showed us how utilizing it more can simply make life easier. Many businesses have continued to bolster the availability of such services, and now a beloved Capital Region grocery chain is making access even easier for locals.

Market 32/Price Chopper Now Offering Delivery Through DoorDash

According to a report from CBS 6, Price Chopper/Market 32 is now teaming up with DoorDash to offer grocery and meal delivery from all its stores. CBS 6 says Shoppers can now "...access 60,000 items, including fresh groceries, pantry staples, household essentials, and prepared meals, through the DoorDash app or website. Some locations will be offering discounts as part of the launch, including 40& off orders of $55 (Max of $25 off) for DashPass members.

Grocery delivery is a time-saver, especially for families where a trip to the grocery store can turn into an adventure. Adding the Market 32/Price Chopper option to DoorDash is going to be well-received here in the Capital Region!

