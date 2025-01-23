Poor Roads Cost New Yorkers Thousands Each Year, Report Says

Road Wage

Many New Yorkers will tell you one of their biggest pet peeves is being stuck in traffic, whether in midtown Manhattan, downtown Buffalo, or traveling through the Capital Region on the Northway.

"Not moving" isn't very much fun.

But, when we finally get going, poor road and bridge conditions end up costing New Yorkers thousands in repairs, time lost, injury, or even death because we have some of the worst infrastructure in the nation, according to data.

How Bad are New York Roads?

A recent report by the nonprofit "TRIP," a Washington, D.C.-based national transportation research nonprofit, found that nearly half of all major and local roads are in "poor or mediocre" condition, resulting in a 38 billion dollar loss for New Yorkers.

Jeff Smith, president of the New York State County Highway Superindentands Association, said that “Excessive wear and tear and damage to our vehicles, loss of productivity while sitting in traffic, and injury and even some deaths from unsafe road conditions are symptoms of an underfunded transportation system.”

How Much Does This Cost New Yorkers Each Year?

According to the article, New Yorkers will spend an average of $1700 per driver per year due to poor roads and bridges throughout New York State.

Consumeraffairs.com says New York State has the 6th-ranked worst roads in the country despite having the largest infrastructure budget, just over $24 billion annually. But only about half of that money is spent on road improvements, according to the source,

The chart below shows the percentage of roads in the state rated "poor," "mediocre," "fair," or "good," and 25% of statewide roads were said to be in "poor" condition.

Here's a look at some big-city road quality in New York and how certain cities stack up versus others.

