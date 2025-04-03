Police Want 2 for Stealing from Donation Shed in Upstate New York

State Police in Upstate New York are looking for two individuals who they allege were caught on cameras robbing a donation shed in January. Police say the suspects took the clothes and then drove off in a white Honda SUV

Robbed a Donation Box

The photos are a bit grainy, but there's good reason to think that someone may know who these women are.

two are accused of robbing from goodwill shed in Upstate New York, thieves goodwill shed in Clifton Park New York, 518-news, 518news If you have any information, please get in touch with the New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. Photo: New York State Police loading...

On Thursday, the New York State Police posted pictures of the alleged robbers and asked the public to help identify them. According to the Police, the incident occurred at a clothes donation shed in Clifton Park in January.

Police didn't specify where exactly the donation sheds were, but CAPTAIN's Treasures Next-to-New Shop is located at Shops of Halfmoon, and the Salvation Army is at 1757 US-9, Clifton Park.

Do They Look Familiar to You?

State Police included photos of the alleged thieves and the white Honda SUV used in the getaway that may help them be more easily identified.

If you have any information, please get in touch with the New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

"In January, someone entered a clothes donation shed in Clifton Park and stole items meant for those in need. They were assisted by another individual with a white Honda SUV. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying these individuals." New York State Police, Facebook

