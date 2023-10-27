Police: Two in Albany Abandoned Puppies, Face Torture Charges

Puppies left without food and water near dumpster

Police in Albany made a pair of arrests this week when they discovered that two puppies had been abandoned and left next to a dumpster in the woods without food or water.

According to the Albany Police, the arrests were made on Thursday, nearly two weeks after they made the heartbreaking discovery.

Albany Police report that back on October 13, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., "officers responded to the 400 block of Livingston Avenue for reports of two puppies who were abandoned. Upon arrival, officers discovered the puppies next to a dumpster without food or water."

During their investigation, they were able to identify 30-year-old Delorean Benson and 23-year-old Kori Leizear of Albany as suspects in this incident.

Benson has been charged with one count of Torturing or Injuring animals, and one count of Abandonment of an Animal.

Leizear has been charged with one count of Torturing or Injuring animals, and one count of Abandonment of an Animal.

Both animals seem to be doing okay

While this kind of heartbreaking news doesn't do much to restore anyone's faith in humanity, it does appear that the worst of it is over for these two innocent pups.

According to the Albany Police, the dogs were taken to the Mohawk Humane Society where they were "evaluated and received medical treatment. Both dogs are currently in good health and doing well."

