Police: Two in Albany Abandoned Puppies, Face Torture Charges

Police: Two in Albany Abandoned Puppies, Face Torture Charges

Puppies left without food and water near dumpster

Police in Albany made a pair of arrests this week when they discovered that two puppies had been abandoned and left next to a dumpster in the woods without food or water.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Albany Police, the arrests were made on Thursday, nearly two weeks after they made the heartbreaking discovery.

Livingston Avenue in Albany - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Albany Police report that back on October 13, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., "officers responded to the 400 block of Livingston Avenue for reports of two puppies who were abandoned. Upon arrival, officers discovered the puppies next to a dumpster without food or water."

  • During their investigation, they were able to identify 30-year-old Delorean Benson and 23-year-old Kori Leizear of Albany as suspects in this incident.
  • Benson has been charged with one count of Torturing or Injuring animals, and one count of Abandonment of an Animal.
  • Leizear has been charged with one count of Torturing or Injuring animals, and one count of Abandonment of an Animal.
Livingston Avenue in Albany - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Both animals seem to be doing okay

While this kind of heartbreaking news doesn't do much to restore anyone's faith in humanity, it does appear that the worst of it is over for these two innocent pups.

According to the Albany Police, the dogs were taken to the Mohawk Humane Society where they were "evaluated and received medical treatment. Both dogs are currently in good health and doing well."

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York

Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

RIP King Tut: Beloved Horse Spent 20 Years with Saratoga County

With a very heavy heart, the Saratoga Springs Police Department announced the sudden passing of King Tut, a member of their Mounted Unit.
King Tut served the city of Saratoga Springs for 20 years and captured the hearts of anyone fortunate enough to have been in his royal presence. He'll surely be missed.

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM

Scooby Doo and Skeletons in Schenectady wins Halloween

I haven't had a chance to check this house out this year, but each Halloween, this home on Highbrdge Road in Schenectady is one of the must-drive-by haunted houses in the Capital Region.

Shout out to the owners of this house who literally surround their entire property with some sort of Halloween decoration.

It's got ginormous spiders that crawl along the facing of the home, massive skeletons all over their lawn, and they even have a ghostly version of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine. 

If you can't get to the house and see for yourself, take a look at some of the photos we snapped recently.

Gallery Credit: Sue MacDonald TSM

 

 

Filed Under: 518 News, 518NEWS, Upstate NY news
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM