Police: Parents Left Baby Alone Near Water To Boat On Lake George

Child Left Unnatended on Lake George Beach, 5 Feet from Shore

A mom and dad, who police say left their infant child unattended in Lake George while they were out boating on the lake, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to sources. Thankfully, the baby is okay despite being alone just a few feet from the shore.

Parents from PA Charged with Inexcusable Act

According to a report by the New York State Police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Lake Shore Drive in the Town of Lake George.

While temperatures soared in the Capital Region, a couple from Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, allegedly decided to take a boat ride. In doing so, they left something behind: their infant baby.

The report states that State Police of Queensbury arrested Paul D. Thorley, 30, of Mount Pocono, PA, and Mary E. Thorley, 28, of Mount Pocono, PA, each for Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to the report, at 5:47 PM on Tuesday, Troopers "responded to the area of Lake Shore Drive in Lake George, NY, for the report of an infant left unattended on the beach."

Parents leave child alone to go boating in Lake George, Parents arrested for leaving infant alone near the shore of Lake George, Upstate New York News, 518news, 518news, Lake Shore Drive in Lake George, near where an infant was found left alone by parents who were out on a boat. Photo: Google Maps loading...

How Long Was the Baby Left There?

According to the report, someone in the area heard the child crying for a while "and discovered the child alone on the beach approximately five feet from the shoreline."

The child's parents, P. Thorley and M. Thorley, reportedly left the child unattended for approximately 15 minutes while boating in the lake.

AirBandB.com AirBandB.com loading...

Parents Arrested

Police didn't say how the child was doing, but all reports indicate that he or she, despite the emotional trauma, was physically unharmed.

Both parents were arrested and transported to SP Chestertown for processing. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Lake George Town Court on June 27, 2024, and released.

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming What makes a great swimming hole? Pristine waters, great beaches, mild temps, shallow waters, lifeguards, and more are many of the characteristics that are common in AZ Animals 14 best lakes for swimming in the state of New York. From just outside the city, to the Finger Lakes, to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these are your must-visit swimming holes for summer 2023! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Brooke Shields' Former Island Home In The Adirondacks, For Sale Is this the 3 million dollar dream home you're looking for?

It's nearly 100 years old, on a private island overlooking a spectacular Adirondack Lake. It once was Eleanor Roosevelt's retreat and was previously owned by legendary American actress and model Brooke Shields in the 1990s. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany