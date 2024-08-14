De-Escalated A Scary Situation

The excellent police work by the Saratoga County Sheriffs de-escalated a potentially very volatile situation this week after a man threatened to take the life of a woman he knew by first holding a gun to her head, then manacing her with additional threats of a machete.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a call about a domestic incident after midnight on Thursday morning. The woman inside the house told police that a man she knew held a gun to her head and threatened her with a machete at a residence on Sinclair Road in the town of Edinburg.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said that the woman was able to exit the residence following the incident. But, according to the report, the menacing man exited the house, padlocked its doors from the exterior, and entered the residence again by climbing through the window.

Special Ops Team Deployed

According to the report, members of the sheriff's office could not communicate with the man using a loudspeaker, so the Sheriff's Office's Special Operations Team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to the scene.

Police say that after several hours of no activity, the special operations team successfully removed the unnamed man from the residence and took him into custody.

He was charged with two counts of menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the 4th degree, and harassment in the 2nd degree.

