Police Investigate the Death of Man who Drowned in Burden Lake
Man Drowns in Lake on Memorial Day
Police say a 31-year-old man drowned in Burden Lake, a moderate-sized lake known for swimming, boating, fishing, or relaxing by the water, located in Rensellaer County.
According to the New York State Police, the incident happened on Monday, Memorial Day. The report says that at around 150 pm, they responded to Glen Royal Road in Sand Lake, NY, for the reports of a drowning.
What Happened?
When State Police arrived at the scene, Good Samaritans told authorities that James A. Slater, 31 of Averill Park, NY, was seen "struggling to stay above water."
The report states that Stater quickly became unconscious and was removed from the lake. At this time, bystanders attempted life-saving measures until law enforcement and emergency medical services arrived.
Sadly, Slater, 31, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the State Police.
Investigation is Ongoing
Burden Lake, located in Rensselaer County, is a 374-acre lake with a shoreline length of 8.8 miles and a maximum depth of 37 feet. Burden Lake is a popular spot for locals to swim, boat, fish, and relax by the water.
Additionally, there are cartop launches for boats and shoreline fishing opportunities.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
