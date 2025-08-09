The stars and planets are set to align this month, and upstate New Yorkers will have a chance to see something in the night sky that doesn't happen often.

Early birds and stargazers in Upstate New York are in for a treat on August 10th this week. A rare planetary alignment, which is often called a “planet parade,” will light up the pre-dawn sky, with the best viewing expected around August 10th.

Six planets will align. They are Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. The formation in the sky will be an arc, and you can look to the lower eastern horizon before sunrise. Four of the planets, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn, will be bright enough to spot without any equipment. To catch Uranus and Neptune, you’ll need binoculars or a small telescope.

While August 10th is the peak, the alignment will be visible on clear mornings throughout much of the month, especially in the days leading up to August 23rd as the planets slowly shift higher in the sky.

Adding to the spectacle, the Perseid meteor shower and the Sturgeon full moon will also appear around the same time, offering skywatchers a rare celestial combination.

For the best views, head to a dark-sky spot away from city lights with a clear view of the eastern horizon. Let your eyes adjust to the dark, bring a cozy blanket, and consider using a stargazing app to help locate the planets.

Planetary alignments like this don’t come around often. The next similar event isn’t expected until February 2026. So if the sky’s clear, check it out on August 10th and throughout the month.