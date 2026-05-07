There aren't a lot of states that have a signature food, and New York is somehow lucky enough to have two. Yes, I know Connecticut is the Pizza state, but ask anyone in America how they want their Pizza, and they'll probably say "New York Style".

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Add bagels to the list, and New York has a chokehold on two of the country's most popular foods. The New York Pizza & Bagels you know and love, however, may change forever.

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What's Changing?

The New York Assembly and Senate have both passed New York's new Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act. For the most part, this requires producers to disclose the chemical ingredients they use, but more importantly, the act bans Potassium Bromate.

A man tossing Pizza dough Credit: Canva loading...

Why is this important? Well, it's a chemical used in most types of flour, specifically those used to make Pizza and Bagels. The chemical strengthens the dough, allowing for more stretch (much needed for pizza tossing).

It's Not Over Yet

Many critics of the chemical have stated its dangerous effects if consumed, particularly cancer. Several cooks who have used dough with and without the chemical have stated it's not necessary, but certainly helpful for their businesses.

The chemical greatly reduces the cost of dough, which will force many businesses to up their costs, and as such, increase prices.

At the moment, the Act is not fully passed. It still requires Governor Kathy Hochul's signature, which she has not given. She has given no indication she will or will not sign the act.

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