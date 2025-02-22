Pickers Dream! Bakery and Farm Liquidation Sale in Upstate NY
If you or someone you know loves going to garage sales or estate cleanouts and hopes to find unique collectibles, household items, tools, etc., you should check out Yonder Farms' liquidation sale in Colonie this weekend.
Pickers Dream
Unfortunately, Yonder Farms in Colonie, a family-run business made famous for its apples, baked goods, cider, and donuts, had to close its doors for good at the start of the new year.
There's no way to list everything and we are limited with the amount of pictures we can add; you MUST come see in person! -Yonder Farms
While we hate to see them go, their liquidation sale is a pickers' dream. It features a ton of stuff from the farm and the bakery. The list of things for sale: furniture, store displays, counters, dining room tables and chairs, whiskey barrels, and an industrial fudge maker!
What You Need to Know
It appears there are a ton more—too many to list. But here's what you need to know about this weekend's liquidation sale.
- Yonder Farms in Colonie
- 4301 Albany St, Albany, NY 12205
- Cash, Credit Cards, and Venmo are accepted
- Fri the 21st - Sun the 23rd: 9am - 4pm
Pickers Dream: Liquidation Sale at Yonder Farms in Colonie
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
See Vintage Storytown USA Postcards Dating Back to 1961!
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany