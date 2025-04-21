Are you ready for the Capital Region's newest entertainment venue?

From Rivers Casino's opening to new hotels, a shopping center, and apartments, the redevelopment over the last several years has been impressive at Mohawk Harbor. It has become a multi-use destination for so many entertainment reasons, and the next phase of that development is about to add so much more.

Mohawk Harbor Reinvention Continues As New Arena Nears Completion

According to CBS 6, construction of the new $50 million arena broke ground in May of 2024 and will be ready for the Union Men's and Women's Hockey teams to begin play in the new facility for the 2025-26 season. CBS 6 says the new arena is over 97,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate various events, including seating for 2,200 at hockey games "...expanding to 3,600 seats for trade shows, special events, and conventions." A new hotel is also in the works near the new arena.

Outside of Union Hockey events, nothing else has been announced to take place at the new arena. You have to imagine that with the capability to host various events, the new arena will be put to good use when it opens this fall, hopefully with many concerts and music events.

From a concert perspective, this size venue is exactly what the Capital Region needs. We have some great smaller clubs and theaters, but nothing in between for touring acts working their way up to larger venues in the area, like the MVP Arena and SPAC.

A venue of this size should create more opportunities for concert tours to stop in Schenectady and the Capital Region! Check out the new venue below!

