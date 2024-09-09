Out of Business: Home Improvement Retailer Closing These 21 New York Stores

A national home improvement retailer announced it will close 94 stores nationwide, including four in the Empire State.

It is always a bummer to pass along stories about business closings. We hate seeing any business lose its footing in our local communities, and it is especially tough to see closings affect the livelihood of employees who lose their jobs.

During the last year, several national retailers and restaurant chains have announced nationwide closings, which have affected many locations in New York. Ocean State Job Lot recently closed some New York stores, Big Lots announced they are closing 10 stores here in the Empire State as part of a bankruptcy restructuring, and Red Lobster also announced a similar bankruptcy plan. Now a popular home improvement retailer is getting ready to close all of its stores across the state.

LL Flooring (Formerly Lumber Liquidators) Going Out Of Business

LL Flooring Files For Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

After revealing a few weeks ago they would be closing 94 stores as part of a bankruptcy restructuring, LL Lumber is now going out of business and will begin liquidation sales at its 200+ remaining locations according to a CNN report. CNN says after the bankruptcy filing the retailer could not secure a buyer for the chain and closing the remaining stores is the best option to satisfy 'creditors.'

Here are the 21 LL Flooring locations closing In New York:

Rochester

Wappingers Falls

Johnson City

New York City

Bronx

Medford

Elmira

Syracuse

Riverhead

Staten Island

Albany

Brooklyn

Westbury

Yonkers

Cheektowaga

Orchard Park

New Hartford

Middletown

Freeport

Greece

Hauppauge

CNN says LL Lumber will stop taking new orders on September 6th and the closing should be completed in roughly 3 months.