Oscar Winning Actor Is Next Big Name To Speak At Upstate NY College

One of the biggest names in Hollywood will make their way to Upstate New York this Spring for a special speaking engagement.

Hamilton College

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

Who knew such an impressive list of A-listers have visited Hamilton College in Lafayette (Near Utica) over the years to take part in their "Sacerdote Series?" According to New York Upstate the series "...features national and international leaders in government, business, science and the arts." Past speakers include Tina Fey, Derek Jeter, Bill Clinton. Tom Brokaw, and many more. And now another Hollywood A-Lister, one of the biggest actors of this generation, will make their way to Hamilton to speak.

HISTORY Presents HISTORYTalks Getty Images for HISTORY loading...

Matthew McConaughey To Speak At Hamilton College This Spring

You know Matthew McConaughey from classics like "Dallas Buyers Club, "Dazed and Confused," "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days," and so many more, and the Oscar Winning actor will be the next big name to speak at Hamilton College, New York Upstate says he will speak the college on Thursday, April 18th and the event will be open to the general public. Details on the vent and how to get tickets should be posted sometime in February on the Hamilton College website.

Besides the speaking series, Hamilton also has a long, impressive list of alumni, including Paul Lieberstein who wrote and acted (Toby) on "The Office!"