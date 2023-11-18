Opening Date For New Outdoor Recreation Store in Crossgates Mall

It was announced back in July that Crossgates Mall would be getting an exciting new tenant. It's an outdoor recreation store that is popular with hikers, mountain bikers, snowboarders, rock climbers, and other outdoor sports. We now know when it will open.

Which Outdoor Recreation Store Is Opening Soon?

REI (Recreational Equipment Inc.) Co-op has signed a ten-year lease to be a tenant inside Crossgates Mall. REI is a store for hikers, rock climbers, cyclists, water sports, snow sports, fitness, and more.

Where Will REI Be Inside Crossgates Mall?

The location of REI will be near Forever 21 according to a site map filed with the ten-year lease. It will be a twenty-five thousand square foot store according to the Albany Business Review.

Where Are The Other REI Stores?

This would be the sixth REI in New York State and the second in Upstate New York. There are locations on Long Island, in New York City, Yonkers, Carle Place, and Rochester. However, the closest REI is about eighty miles away in West Hartford, Connecticut.

When Will REI Albany Open?

REI plans on hiring fifty employees. The opening date of the new REI store in Crossgates Mall is scheduled for the Fall of 2024.

There are already forty-two thousand seven hundred REI members in the Capital Region. The benefits for REI Co-op members are access to the used gear program and many exclusive discounts.

