One of Upstate New York’s Top Rated BBQ Joints Suddenly Closes
One of Upstate New York's top-rated BBQ restaurants informed passionate and hungry patrons that, "effective immediately," it is shutting down its smoker and charcoal pits.
It's not the social media post anyone wants to see, a mom-and-pop going out of business. And naturally, many people were bummed to hear the news that perennial Capital Region fan-favorite Streaking Moose BBQ suddenly, and without much explanation, decided to close its doors.
In a Facebook post this week, the owners and staff at the popular BBQ joint in Queensbury wrote:
We regret to inform everyone that the Streaking Moose BBQ will be closing our operations, effective immediately. We greatly appreciate all your support and friendship over the years and hope that our paths will cross again. Thank you!!- Moose
Excellent Food and Positive Praise
While it's safe to say that their choice to "suddenly close" wasn't easy, ownership didn't specify why the decision was made. It certainly wasn't for lack of excellent food and positive praise, as Streaking Moose BBQ was a perennial favorite in annual "Best Of" polls, including one done recently by WGNA.
In a recent survey, Streaking Moose BBQ was a top 5 vote-getter of the "Best BBQ Joints in the Capital Region."
