One of Upstate New York&#8217;s Top Rated BBQ Joints Suddenly Closes

One of Upstate New York’s Top Rated BBQ Joints Suddenly Closes

Popular BBQ Joint in Upstate NY Closes

One of Upstate New York's top-rated BBQ restaurants informed passionate and hungry patrons that, "effective immediately," it is shutting down its smoker and charcoal pits.

It's not the social media post anyone wants to see, a mom-and-pop going out of business.  And naturally, many people were bummed to hear the news that perennial Capital Region fan-favorite Streaking Moose BBQ suddenly, and without much explanation, decided to close its doors.

Streaking Moose BBQ in Queensbury has suddenly closed. It had been a fan favorite in "best of" polls of Upstate NY BBQ. Photo: Google Maps
loading...

In a Facebook post this week, the owners and staff at the popular BBQ joint in Queensbury wrote:

We regret to inform everyone that the Streaking Moose BBQ will be closing our operations, effective immediately. We greatly appreciate all your support and friendship over the years and hope that our paths will cross again. Thank you!!- Moose

Google Maps-Restaurant Facebook Pages
loading...

Excellent Food and Positive Praise

While it's safe to say that their choice to "suddenly close" wasn't easy, ownership didn't specify why the decision was made.  It certainly wasn't for lack of excellent food and positive praise, as Streaking Moose BBQ was a perennial favorite in annual "Best Of" polls, including one done recently by WGNA.

Credit: Brandon Bourdages Source: ThinkStock
loading...

In a recent survey, Streaking Moose BBQ was a top 5 vote-getter of the "Best BBQ Joints in the Capital Region." 

 

Check Out the Best BBQ Joints in the Capital Region [RANKED]

There are some amazing barbeque restaurants throughout the Capital Region. Here is a ranked list according to Yelp of the top pitmasters in our area. Try and look at this list without getting hungry! Each has outstanding reviews.

Gallery Credit: google maps-Facebook pages

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming

What makes a great swimming hole? Pristine waters, great beaches, mild temps, shallow waters, lifeguards, and more are many of the characteristics that are common in AZ Animals 14 best lakes for swimming in the state of New York. From just outside the city, to the Finger Lakes, to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these are your must-visit swimming holes for summer 2023!

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

New York State's 5 Most Dangerous Roads [RANKED]

With plenty of big cities and numerous busy highways, it should come as no surprise New York state is unfortunately home to some of the most dangerous roads in the nation. While you would expect New York City to be the home of such roadways (2 on this list), the danger is not limited to the Big Apple. According to Catalano Law, 3 New York State's 5 most dangerous roads live mostly Upstate and should be navigated with the most extreme caution. Here are the 5 most dangerous in the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

 

Filed Under: 518 News, 518NEWS
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM