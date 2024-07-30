One of Upstate New York’s Top Rated BBQ Joints Suddenly Closes

Popular BBQ Joint in Upstate NY Closes

One of Upstate New York's top-rated BBQ restaurants informed passionate and hungry patrons that, "effective immediately," it is shutting down its smoker and charcoal pits.

It's not the social media post anyone wants to see, a mom-and-pop going out of business. And naturally, many people were bummed to hear the news that perennial Capital Region fan-favorite Streaking Moose BBQ suddenly, and without much explanation, decided to close its doors.

Best BBQ place in Upstate New York, Streaking Moose BBQ suddenly closes, 518-news, 518news Streaking Moose BBQ in Queensbury has suddenly closed. It had been a fan favorite in "best of" polls of Upstate NY BBQ. Photo: Google Maps loading...

In a Facebook post this week, the owners and staff at the popular BBQ joint in Queensbury wrote:

We regret to inform everyone that the Streaking Moose BBQ will be closing our operations, effective immediately. We greatly appreciate all your support and friendship over the years and hope that our paths will cross again. Thank you!!- Moose

Google Maps-Restaurant Facebook Pages Google Maps-Restaurant Facebook Pages loading...

Excellent Food and Positive Praise

While it's safe to say that their choice to "suddenly close" wasn't easy, ownership didn't specify why the decision was made. It certainly wasn't for lack of excellent food and positive praise, as Streaking Moose BBQ was a perennial favorite in annual "Best Of" polls, including one done recently by WGNA.

BBQ Pork Ribs on the Grill Credit: Brandon Bourdages Source: ThinkStock loading...

In a recent survey, Streaking Moose BBQ was a top 5 vote-getter of the "Best BBQ Joints in the Capital Region."

Check Out the Best BBQ Joints in the Capital Region [RANKED] There are some amazing barbeque restaurants throughout the Capital Region. Here is a ranked list according to Yelp of the top pitmasters in our area. Try and look at this list without getting hungry! Each has outstanding reviews. Gallery Credit: google maps-Facebook pages

New York's 14 Best Lakes For Swimming What makes a great swimming hole? Pristine waters, great beaches, mild temps, shallow waters, lifeguards, and more are many of the characteristics that are common in AZ Animals 14 best lakes for swimming in the state of New York. From just outside the city, to the Finger Lakes, to the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these are your must-visit swimming holes for summer 2023! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff