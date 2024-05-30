One Of NY’s Best Ski Areas Getting $170Mil Transformation

The owners of West Mountain are planning an exciting transformation for their small ski area at the foothills of the Adirondacks, famous for its kids’ programs and night skiing.

Spencer and Sara Montgomery, along with their co-owners, aim to turn about sixty acres of undeveloped land west of the Queensbury ski mountain into a year-round resort. For this to happen, they've partnered with Luizzi Construction as a financial backer and developer for what will be called, "The Woods at West Mountain."

The $170 million project will feature 252 apartments, 64 condos, 56 townhomes, 65 single-family custom homes, and an 80-room hotel. This development is seen as vital for the ski area’s future amid the challenges of warmer winters and industry consolidation according to The Albany Business Review.

Spencer Montgomery, owner of West Mountain said,

It’s absolutely critical to West Mountain’s survival. You can survive by just selling lift tickets, but one bad season could really set you back.

The project will turn old farmland and unused mountain areas into residential spaces to attract downstate skiers, especially families who usually head to Vermont. This plan aims to boost skier visits and tackle the housing shortage in Warren County, creating a new tourist hotspot near Northway Exit 18.

While New York has the most ski areas in the country, very few offer ski-in and ski-out resorts. The new hotel, conference center, and village would also make it a summer destination with e-bike rides, equestrian tours, weddings, conferences, and events.