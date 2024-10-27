One of Area’s Top-Rated Restaurants Expanding To Downtown Albany

Saratoga Fried Chicken Expanding to Albany Location

When people think of fried chicken from Saratoga, the legendary Hattie's might be the first place that comes to mind.

However, in a recent survey, a small mom-and-pop-style fried chicken spot narrowly edged out all the others. West Ave Chicken in Saratoga Springs surprised everyone by offering the number one fried chicken sandwich in the Capital Region.

Located directly beside West Ave Pizza, West Ave Chicken offers a variety of unique lunch and dinner options. The Cardenas family has been serving the Capital District for over twenty years, and they're expanding.

Second Location at the MVP Arena in Albany

According to a report from the Times Union, West Ave Chicken will open a "satellite location" later this month at MVP Arena in downtown Albany. The location will focus on chicken sandwiches and have a slightly smaller menu than Saratoga.

Until now, they may have been Saratoga's best-kept secret, but not anymore. The sandwich they call the "North Country," with cole slaw, pickles, and their signature house sauce, rules the roost; it was voted the tastiest fried chicken sandwich in the Capital Region.

Soft Opening on October 25th and Plan for 5 More

According to the TU, West Ave Chicken will begin its soft-opening phase on Friday and be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a few weeks. During the soft opening, it will serve breakfast sandwiches and lunch fare and deliver at night during events. Later this fall, it hopes to expand to all-day service and delivery until midnight.

The Times Union also reports that West Ave Chicken isn't stopping at two locations; they hope to open as many as five more West Ave Chicken locations in the next few years.

