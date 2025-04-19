With Big Lots getting ready to shut down stores, another Ollie's Bargain Outlet is swooping in to take over 63 locations.

Amidst what seems like an endless string of various national retailers and chains announcing nationwide store closures, it is refreshing to report a reprieve of sorts.

Late last year, Big Lots announced it was going out of business and closing all of its stores. This included 5 stores here in the Capital Region of New York: Amsterdam; Clifton Park, Granville, Greenwich, and Palatine Bridge.

One of the Capital Region locations is getting a reprieve, along with a bunch of other Big Lots stores across the nation.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet To Take Over Leases Of 63 Big Lots Stores

According to a report by WHTM, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be taking over the leases of 63 Big Lots stores, including the local store in Palatine Bridge. Ollie's will also take over a Big Lots in the Southern Tier of New York in Painted Post.

Ollie's officials say the Big Lots stores are a great fit for its business model with ideal locations and established customer bases, according to the WHTM story.

If you have shopped at either Big Lots or Ollie's, you know this is a perfect transition. Like Big Lots, Ollie's offers hugely discounted household items, food, sporting goods, and more, according to the store website.

The Palatine Bridge Ollie's will be its 5th Capital Region location. According to its online store locator, Ollie's currently operates 4 local stores in Latham, Johnstown, Queensbury, and Hudson.

Once we hear the opening date for the new Ollie's, we will pass it along!

