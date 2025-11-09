Living in New York, especially the City, you can't go two feet without finding a traffic light. These helpful hunks of metal have ensured that multi-car pile-ups don't happen every few minutes, and we would not live in the same world today if they'd never been introduced.

Well, you can thank one of two cities in the Hudson Valley, as they both claim to have brought the first stoplight to America, though you likely wouldn't recognize them today.

What is a Dummy Traffic Light?

Before the invention of modern, automated traffic lights, Dummy Lights were used in a few cities across New York State. These were meant to be the first replacement for Traffic Cops, as they could continue their duties without worrying about changing shifts or taking a break.

These lights were called "dummy" because they worked automatically, with no need for human input. They have been mostly phased out of American life, but two still remain in New York, and for good reason.

Who Brought the First Traffic Light to America?

Two separate New York cities have laid claim to having the "First Traffic Light in America". Both Croton-on-Hudson and Beacon, NY installed dummy lights on their streets in 1926, and both believe that they are the first.

As of today, they are both still standing (despite multiple accidents trying their best), and are considered to be the oldest continuously running traffic lights in America. They may have had competition, but Canajoharie's was removed in 2022 after an unfortunate accident the year prior.

