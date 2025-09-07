New York State Police Warn Parents

The New York State Police reminded parents and guardians to stay vigilant about the risks children may face while engaging in online gaming. My son is 10, and he dabbles in online gaming, having undoubtedly played Roblox before.

This is something that all parents need to hear.

According to a Facebook post, the NYSP says that on August 29th, they investigated a reported threat made toward a Taconic Hills Central School District student on the gaming platform Roblox.

Fortunately, according to the NYSP, the alleged threat made to the student at Taconic Hills was confirmed to be false, and there is no danger to the school or the community.

But that's not always the case.

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

Awareness is the Key

Law enforcement has seen incidents where predators use these platforms to exploit unsuspecting minors, and here are a few tips they hope parents employ to mitigate the chances of unwanted contact.

Know who your children are interacting with online.

Use parental controls and privacy settings to help protect them.

Encourage your children to speak up if they see or hear something suspicious.

Report any online behavior concerns to law enforcement immediately.

Read More: Lost Hikers In Shandaken Rescued After Using Psychedelic Mushrooms

Roblox Helping NYSP Identify Suspicious Activity

In a proactive and innovative step, the NYSP says that Roblox is collaborating with law enforcement to provide tools and resources that help identify suspicious activity and protect children.

Photo: NYSP Photo: NYSP loading...

The assistance from Roblox, according to the NYSP, highlights the importance of collaboration among parents, law enforcement, and tech companies in keeping our children safe.

With millions of young users across the country, Roblox and similar platforms can be exciting and creative outlets, but they also create opportunities for strangers to connect with children.

So, stay vigilant!

For more information about online safety, or to report someone who you believe may be a threat to a child, click here.

Remember These? The Fisher-Price Toys That Bring Back Instant Memories Whether the farm life was your thing or you were more into castles and airports, these iconic Fisher-Price toys are guaranteed to bring back a flood of childhood memories. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz