NYSP Are Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old In Upstate New York

16-Year-Old Missing Since Saturday

The New York State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl, who they say was last seen about one week ago in Upstate New York. Police think she left her home in the middle of the night and might be traveling with a male companion.

If you've seen or heard from her or know anything about her whereabouts, please get in touch with the New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number NY2500047704.

Do you know anything about Daisyana or have any information about her whereabouts? Anyone with any information is requested to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number NY2500047704. Photo: New York State Police

Here's What We Know

According to a press release from the New York State Police, 16-year-old Daisyana Suscal left home in Wappingers Falls (about 90 minutes south of Albany) early Saturday morning, January 18th.

State Police think Daisyana could be near Ossining, New York, and might be on the move with a male companion.

16-year-old Daisyana Suscal is a Hispanic female.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, Christmas pajamas, pants, and a gold necklace with a cross.

State Police say she is known to frequent the Peekskill/Cortlandt/Ossining areas.

Her last known location was outside the Church of The Assumption in the City of Peekskill.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case number NY2500047704.

Church of the Assumption in Peekskill, New York, is where Daisyana was last believed to be seen, according to the New York State Police. Photo: Google Maps

