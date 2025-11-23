Only in Upstate New York

Reason number 5,067 that you know you're in Upstate New York:

Earlier today in Cranberry Lake, two New York State Troopers, Trooper Justin Seymour and Trooper Nicholas Augliano, were driving along State Route 3 when they spotted something unusual standing right in the middle of the road: An owl...just hanging out.

Not moving, as if they were waiting for someone to bring a Dunkin' coffee.

Read More: Bethlehem Schools Responds About Anti-Megyn Kelly Petition

Owl Didn't Fly Away

When they approached to help, the owl didn’t fly away or try to escape, which usually isn't a great sign. But instead of shrugging it off, the Troopers actually gave a hoot, stopped traffic, and picked up the stunned owl with their bare hands.

The Troopers were able to move the owl off the road safely, gave it time to recover, and, after a while, the little guy perked up, shook it off, and flew away as if nothing had happened. Harry Potter would be proud.

Here Come the Comments

And because this is Upstate New York, the Facebook comments on the Troopers page were perfect:

“What? No letter to Hogwarts?”

“Brave to pick that raptor up with bare hands — those talons bite!”

“At least someone gave a hoot.”

“He looks like he’s just one of the boys.”

“His owl friends won’t believe him.”

Of course, there were also the Upstate classics:

The “Should’ve called a rehabber!” crowd, the “Wear gloves!” team, and the occasional “What about that other case you haven’t solved yet?” guy. Facebook never disappoints.

So, we want to give a shoutout to Trooper Seymour and Trooper Augliano for doing what good Troopers do: Helping creatures big, small, feathered, stunned, and apparently magical.

6 Animals That We Are Hunting In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden