Road safety is an incredibly important part of our everyday lives, especially when children are involved. That is why there are a plethora of rules and regulations tied to driving around school busses.

New York has always been overly cautious about school bus safety, but a new bill could make things a little easier for drivers in their path.

Stopping for a School Bus in New York

As of 2025, New York is the only state in the country that requires drivers on both sides of a multi-lane, divided road to stop along with a school bus. This is, of course, for good reason.

When children are let off of a school bus, they could head in any number of directions to their home, including across a two-way road. As such, this law helps keep all passengers safe, but it's begun causing some issues on roadways, and New York is looking to change that.

Changes Coming to Road Safety

Currently, a bill sponsored by Steven D. Rhoads is making its way through the New York state senate that would eliminate the need for drivers going the opposite direction of a school bus to stop when the bus itself stops.

There are, of course, some stipulations. The highway itself must be four or more lanes across, and there must be a physical median in between the parallel roadways. This bill would stop the trend of drivers slamming on brakes while going in the opposite direction of a bus, causing unnecessary danger for unsuspecting motorists.

