If you’ve ever wondered how much baseball equipment it takes to stock an entire league, an Upstate NY man allegedly decided to find out the hard way.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 43-year-old Frank W. Clark of Syracuse after a report of a man concealing merchandise inside Dick’s Sporting Goods at Eastview Mall, which is just outside of Rochester.

Authorities say Clark allegedly attempted to hide a baseball bat before leaving the store without paying.

43-year-old Frank Clark, Syracuse, is accused of stealing over 8k in baseball goods from Dick's near Rochester. Photo: Rochester First 43-year-old Frank Clark, Syracuse, is accused of stealing over 8k in baseball goods from Dick's near Rochester. Photo: Rochester First loading...

Authorities say Clark was in mid-season form and did most of the damage over two months. While there's no word on what the game plan was for all that equipment, one thing’s clear: this wasn’t a one-and-done shoplift.

Deputies say Clark was also identified as a suspect in multiple prior larcenies at the exact location between November 8 and December 27. Over that stretch, he allegedly stole nearly $8,500 worth of baseball bats and gloves, enough gear to outfit an entire Little League team and quite possibly a travel team as well!

Law enforcement says Clark is now facing charges, including grand larceny in the third degree and possession of burglar’s tools. He is currently being held without bail in the Ontario County Jail while awaiting further action from the Town of Victor court.

As always, all charges are accusations, and Clark is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in court.

