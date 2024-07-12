‘No Pee’ Dog Signs On NY Lawns-Can They Be Enforced?

In New York State, those "No Pee" dog signs are pretty common. They’re a way for property owners or local authorities to ask people not to let their dogs do their business in certain spots. But can they be enforced?

If it’s on private property, the owners have every right to set these rules. If someone ignores the sign and lets their dog pee there anyway, they could get in trouble for trespassing or causing damage, especially if the urine ruins plants or other property.

In public places, it’s a bit trickier. Local governments might have specific rules about where dogs can go to the bathroom, so you might see these signs in parks, playgrounds, or near businesses. If a dog owner breaks these rules, they could get a fine or some other penalty.

But enforcing these signs can be tough. Usually, a park ranger or local authority needs to catch the dog in the act to do anything about it.

The bottom line is that while these signs show what property owners or local authorities want, making sure people follow them isn’t always easy. It often depends on whether someone is around to see the rule being broken.

Even so, dog owners can still get in trouble if their dog’s pee causes damage or unsanitary conditions. So, while you should pay attention to those signs, how strictly they’re enforced can vary depending on where they are and the local rules.