The Abandoned Upstate New York Ballpark Where Legends Played

See photos below of an abandoned Heritage Park in Colonie before it was leveled in 2009

This one hurts. I can't lie.

Anytime I see a place in the Capital Region left "abandoned," I'm naturally curious. But this one hurts because I grew up going to games here and even interned with the Albany-Colonie Yankees back in 1992. I was there - along with over 10,000 fans—when Ron Guidry made a rehab start for the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

What Happened to Heritage Park in Colonie, Albany Colonie Yankees Upstate New York ballpark, 518-news, 518news Ron Guidry makes a rehab start for the Yankees at their minor league affiliate, the Albany-Colonie Yankees, in 1992. Photo: A-C Yankees Facebook Page loading...

Once upon a time, this was Upstate New York's "Field of Dreams"

It is hard to believe that back in the '80s and '90s, this was the field where Yankee greats like Jeter, Posada, Williams, Rivera, and Pettite once played. Heritage Park in Colonie was leveled entirely back in 2009, and now, if you drive by, all you see is vacated baron land.

Before demolition, Doug Kerr snapped some of these photos, which are a painful look (for me, anyway) at a classic ballpark left to die. But in even these photos, I can still hear the crack of the bat, breathe in the smell of the grass, taste the dirty water hot dog, and hear the PA announcer announcing the batter.

I guess it's hard to let a good thing go.

No One Would Believe This is an Upstate Ballpark Where Legends Played Gallery Credit: [Photos by Doug Kerr (CC BY-SA 2.0) – No Changes Made]