Capital Region City Named Ugliest In NY? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree!

Some say beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

But in this case, I have visual proof that a Capital Region city is FAR from ugly. It's common sense.

Sometimes, I do not understand the not-so-well-informed opinions of so-called 'experts' or anyone in general when they pass judgment on our beloved Capital Region communities.

Specifically when it comes to Albany, which undeservedly gets a bad rap from many.

Remember Comedian Bert Kreischer's comments calling Albany a 'dump?'

Or when Rebecca Lobo dissed Albany on national television during the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament last year?

Albany Named New York's Ugliest City

So I guess it should not come as a shock when the experts at A-Lot Travel named the ugliest city (or what they call the biggest 'eyesore') in every state they gave this not-so-great honor and distinction to Albany.

A-Lot Travel based their findings on complaints from local residents online and here is what they had to say about New York's capital:

"...Albany is definitely where business gets done, but it's not somewhere you'd want to visit for fun."

Pretty weak if you ask me!

There is plenty of fun to be had in Albany. There are plenty of great restaurants, sporting events at MVP Arena, shows at the Palace, summer events on the Plaza, and so much more.

And to discredit the 'ugly' argument, there are plenty of beautiful places to visit and experience.