Historic Upstate Restaurant Is The Oldest In New York

New York's oldest restaurant has a long and storied history that started in colonial times and includes some integral events in the Revolutionary War.

One of the really great facets of living in New York are the many historical events that happened in the state during the Revolutionary War. Spots like Saratoga National Historical Park and Fort Ticonderoga are just a couple examples of the local historical sites where pivotal moments of America's fight for independence took place. There is a rich history to learn about and soak in! One of those historical spots in New York also happens to be the states oldest eatery.

What Is New York's Oldest Restaurant?

The lifestyle experts at Cheapism made it their mission to find the restaurant in every state that"...would have stories to tell of presidents' meals, rum-soaked outlaws, and recipes older than your grandma's grandma"

The 76 House VIA Instagram The 76 House VIA Instagram loading...

In New York? That restaurant is The 76 House in Tappan in Rockland County. Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Empire State's oldest eatery:

The '76 House, built in 1686, predates the United States itself. It has been many things during its three centuries of existence, from a meeting place for American revolutionaries to a temporary jail for British spy Major John André, earning it the nickname “André’s Prison.” It officially became a tavern in 1755, and today, it's a place to enjoy classic American fare in a setting filled with colonial charm.

If you dig in a little more to Revolutionary history of The 76 House, it was where the first separationist document from the British was signed and George Washington frequented the tavern many times and even brewed his favorite beer at the tavern on his own after acquiring the recipe.

The 76 House 2 The 76 House VIA Instagram loading...

Today The 76 House is known not only for its rich American history but for its great menu of American classics and as a destination for live music.

