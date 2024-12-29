New York’s Oldest Restaurant Is One Of The Oldest In The WORLD!

A New York eatery with a long and storied history is the oldest in the state and 12th oldest worldwide.

One thing we have in the state of New York is plenty of American history.

As one of the original 13 colonies, the Empire State is hallowed ground when it comes to US history. So many critical moments that added up to the birth of our nation happened here.

New York's oldest restaurant, and one of the oldest across planet Earth, witnessed some of those critical moments.

New York's Restaurant Is 12th Oldest Restaurant In The World

The foodie experts at LoveFood have combed the planet and done the research to rank the oldest restaurants around the world.

The oldest? St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, Austria dates back to the year 803!

Fast forward 885 years and you end up with the 12th oldest eatery worldwide, located right here in New York.

The 76 House VIA Instagram The 76 House VIA Instagram loading...

The Old 76 House In Tappan Among The World's Oldest

Everyone loves a historic, classic American tavern with a story to tell and that is exactly the experience at the '76 House in Tappan, the 12th oldest restaurant in the world according to LoveFood.

Here is what LoveFood has to say about the Old 76 House:

The ’76 House is proud to be the oldest restaurant in the US, built in 1688 – and it's an establishment that played an important role in the Revolutionary War. It was here that the British spy Major John André was imprisoned before his trial and subsequent execution, earning the building the nickname ‘André’s prison’...American staples grace the menu, from roasted Amish chicken pot pie to flame-grilled Black Angus New York sirloin steak.

The great food runs deep at the 76 House, and the history deeper: the first separationist document from the British was signed according to the 10th Amendment Center.

If you love history, great food, and great drink, '76 House is a must-visit the next time you are downstate!

Enjoy A Delicious Meal At These 10 Hidden Gem Upstate NY Restaurants Sometimes what you are looking for is not so easy to find. And that includes your next meal out! We all have our go-to spots when it comes to great restaurants, but sometimes you just want to explore and try something new! Well, we have just what the doctor ordered. Here are 10 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Capital Region and Upstate New York that are just a little off the beaten path that you have to check out according to our listeners. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

11 Capital Region Stores & Restaurants Closing Up Shop In 2024 The back end of 2024 has been tough for retail outlets and restaurants here in the Capital Region, especially for national chains operating locally. A flurry of closings and national chain bankruptcies have been announced over the last few months which have affected many in the area. Here is a list of all the local stores, businesses, and restaurants that have recently closed or are in the process of winding down operations. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff