New York’s Largest Affordable Ski Resort Is Just 90 Minutes From Albany

Living in Upstate New York in the winter has its perks. The Adirondack Mountains allow us to enjoy the best skiing, snowboarding, and outdoor activities in our backyard. There is one nearby ski resort that checks all of the boxes for affordability, low crowds, and beauty.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable winter escape, Gore Mountain in North Creek, NY, is where it’s at. As New York’s largest ski resort, it covers over 450 acres with 108 trails, 14 lifts, and seven unique areas. With a 2,500-foot vertical drop, it’s got something for every level of skier or snowboarder.

One thing we love about Gore? It’s affordable. SKI Magazine named it one of the East Coast’s top resorts and ranked it third for best value. Lift tickets start at just over $100, but if you book online in advance, you can save up to 50%. Discounts for kids, teens, and seniors make it even better.

Compared to pricier East Coast destinations like Vermont or New Hampshire’s big-name resorts, Gore offers the same stunning mountain vistas and excellent snow conditions without breaking the bank.

Speaking of beauty, Gore Mountain holds its own against any resort in the East. Nestled in the heart of the Adirondacks, the views are breathtaking. From snow-dusted evergreens to panoramic peaks, the scenery here rivals that of resorts in Maine and Vermont but with a more laid-back charm and fewer crowds.

The season runs from mid-November to late April, with daily hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. But Gore isn’t just about skiing. At the historic North Creek Ski Bowl, you’ll find cross-country trails, snowboarding, and even snowshoeing. In warmer months, the resort transforms with hiking, biking, gondola rides, and disc golf.

When it comes to lodging, there’s no shortage of options. Nearby towns like North Creek and Bolton Landing have plenty of cozy inns and cabins. If you’re up for a scenic drive, the Adirondack Hotel is about an hour away and full of charm.

Located just 90 minutes from Albany or four hours from New York City, Gore Mountain is easy to get to and hard to leave. It’s a true Adirondack gem you’ll want to visit again and again.