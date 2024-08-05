Food Network Says This Is New York’s Best Hot Dog, And It’s NOT In The City

Yes, NYC is known for great hot dogs. But the best hot dog in New York is well outside of the Big Apple.

When it comes to best of in any food category, eateries in New York City typically take top honors. It is not a slight to Upstate restaurants, but more a product of more exposure for various reasons.

New York's Best Hot Dog Is NOT In The Big Apple

New York City is known for having some amazing spots to grab frank. From Coney Island to infinite carts throughout the city, there is no shortage of spots to grab a hot dog. This is why it is pretty awesome that a hot dog destination well outside of the Big Apple is getting some recognition as being the best of the best in the Empire State.

Food Network Names Rochester, NY Hot Dog The Best In the State

You will have to go to the opposite end of the state from New York City to find New York's best hot dog. The culinary experts at the Food Network have revealed their best hot dog joint in every state, and taking home the honor in New York is the white-hot made at Schaller's Drive-In located in Rochester.

So why is the shite-hot at Schaller's the best? Here is what the Food Network had to say:

...it's time to extol the merits of the white hot, a Central and Western New York delicacy...made from a combination of unsmoked, uncured pork, beef and veal, in a natural casing. Try one at Schaller' s Drive-In in Rochester. Open since 1956, the retro lakeside stop seems to have changed little in the decades since. Their classic white hot preparation is topped with the usual meat-based "hot sauce," mustard and onions.

Schaller's has multiple locations, including one located right on the shore of Lake Ontario. A Rochester institution, Schaller's serves up what they call "heaven on a tray" and a menu full of their award winning hot dogs and other drive-in favorites. Check out their full menu here!

